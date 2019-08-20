Hamilton man wielding baseball bat in east end sent to hospital: police

A 62-year-old man was sent to hospital after he confronted two men with a baseball bat and brass knuckles in Hamilton’s east end, say police.

Officers were called to a street disturbance on Barton East and Strathearne Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, police found an injured 62-year old man who was eventually transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After securing the scene and talking to witnesses, officers believe the older man wielding the bat and brass knuckles entered into an “armed confrontation” with two other men.

Police arrested a 21-year-old Hamilton man on scene and charged him with aggravated assault and failing to comply with probation.

An 18-year-old is still outstanding, having fled the scene, officers say.

Investigators learned this was the fourth incident among the three men.

The 62-year-old has been charged with the possession of a prohibited weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19

