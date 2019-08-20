All federal party leaders invited to election debates to attend

All federal party leaders invited by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership have agreed to attend two election debates — the first will be held on Oct. 7 in English and the second in French on Oct. 10.

The debates commission invited the following party leaders: Liberals’ Justin Trudeau, Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer, New Democrats’ Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois’ Yves-François Blanchet and Green Party’s Elizabeth May.

The CDPP, which includes Global News, will be hosting the debates at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

The English debate will be moderated by Global News’ Dawna Friesen, Rosemary Barton of CBC News, Susan Delacourt from the Toronto Star, CTV News’ Lisa LaFlamme and Althia Raj from HuffPost Canada.

Each moderator will guide a portion of the debate.

The French debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada, along with Hélène Buzzetti from Le Devoir, Patricia Cloutier from Le Soleil, François Cardinal from La Presse and Alec Castonguay from L’Actualité.

The debates will be free to stream and the broadcasts will be available in French, English, some Indigenous languages and non-official languages, ASL, LSQ and described video.

The CDPP group is made up of Global News, CBC News, Radio-Canada, CTV News, Toronto Star and Torstar chain, HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec, La Presse, Le Devoir, and L’Actualité.

The group has expanded its membership to include distribution to OMNI Television, APTN, Groupe Capitales Medias, Groupe V Media and Yahoo! Canada.

The federal election is set to take place on October 21.