Charges upgraded to manslaughter in Wolseley assault
Charges have been upgraded to manslaughter in the death of a man in Wolseley.
Police said Alexander Agnus McPherson, 29, remains in custody in connection with the death of a man in his 30s near Tylehurst Street and Wolseley Avenue West on Friday.
The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon, but died the next day of his injuries.
Police said they believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other, and that an argument escalated to a serious assault.
