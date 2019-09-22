Canada election: Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound

The Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound riding, which started in 2004, encompasses the part of Bruce County that’s comprised of Arran-Elderslie, Northern Bruce Peninsula, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, the Neyaashiinigmiing Reserve No. 27 and the Saugeen Reserve No. 29. Grey County, except for The Blue Mountains, is also included in the riding. Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound borders the ridings of Huron–Bruce, Perth–Wellington, Dufferin–Caledon, Simcoe–Grey and Parry Sound–Muskoka.

The riding has voted strongly Conservative since it formed in 2004, with Larry Miller consistently elected and re-elected as the federal MP. Miller, however, isn’t running for re-election this year.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Alex Ruff

Liberal Party: Michael Den Tandt

NDP: Chris Stephen

Green Party: Danielle Valiquette

People’s Party: Bill Townsend