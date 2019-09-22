Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound

By Staff Global News

The riding of Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound

Elections Canada. Reproduced with the permission of Elections Canada.
A A

The Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound riding, which started in 2004, encompasses the part of Bruce County that’s comprised of Arran-Elderslie, Northern Bruce Peninsula, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, the Neyaashiinigmiing Reserve No. 27 and the Saugeen Reserve No. 29. Grey County, except for The Blue Mountains, is also included in the riding. Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound borders the ridings of Huron–Bruce, Perth–Wellington, Dufferin–Caledon, Simcoe–Grey and Parry Sound–Muskoka.

The riding has voted strongly Conservative since it formed in 2004, with Larry Miller consistently elected and re-elected as the federal MP. Miller, however, isn’t running for re-election this year.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Alex Ruff
Liberal Party: Michael Den Tandt
NDP: Chris Stephen
Green Party: Danielle Valiquette
People’s Party: Bill Townsend

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bruce County
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound election results
Bruce-grey-Owen Sound federal election
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound federal election 2019
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Grey County

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.