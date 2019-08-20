Education
August 20, 2019 3:04 pm
Updated: August 20, 2019 3:06 pm

Nova Scotia expanding Before and After Program to improve access to pre-primary services

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill speaks during a press conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Nova Scotia minister of education and early childhood development announced Tuesday in Bridgewater, N.S., that the province is expanding its Before and After Program to provide easier access for families with pre-primary children.

The province will expand the Nova Scotia Before and After Program to 40 sites this fall with continued expansion in 2020, where necessary.

“Families told us that Before and After programming and transportation would make it easier for them to access pre-primary [services],” said Zach Churchill, minister of education and early childhood development, in a media release.

“Removing these barriers will help make sure families can access this important early learning opportunity.”

The Nova Scotia Before and After Program is a fee-based program delivered by approved child care, municipal recreation or recognized non-profit recreation providers. It is open to all children from pre-primary to Grade 6.

The program promotes health, well-being and a physically active lifestyle by focusing on physical literacy, movement and outdoor play.

Bus service will also be available for eligible pre-primary children at 56 sites this fall.

Karin Rawding’s daughter will attend pre-primary this year. She will be one of the first pre-primaries to be bused to the program.

“In a rural community, transportation can make or break your ability to attend the program. I know other families who wouldn’t be able to attend the program without this option,” said Rawding.

The remaining pre-primary sites will receive busing in 2020 when pre-primary programming is available to all children across the province.

Currently, pre-primary programming is available in 201 school communities.

 

