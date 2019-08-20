Weather
August 20, 2019 11:16 am
Updated: August 20, 2019 11:19 am

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London-area

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Environment Canada says conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the London region Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy: David Godziuk / Unique Light Photography
The national weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the London region and much of southwestern Ontario.

The alert was sent out shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday by Environment Canada and applies to London, Middlesex County, Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Waterloo-Wellington.

Forecasters say conditions will be favourable for the development of severe storms Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain, strong gusts of wind and large hail are all possible.

Officials recommend you seek shelter when severe weather approaches and follow local weather reports for the latest information on conditions.

Click here to see the radar images for the London-area.

