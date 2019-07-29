Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London, surrounding areas

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for London and Middlesex County as forecasters with Environment Canada call for possible severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

The advisory, issued just after 2:30 p.m., says torrential downpours with 50 millimetres of rain per hour are possible with these storm systems, which are developing over Lower Michigan and tracking eastward, the advisory said.

Severe thunderstorm watches also cover Chatham-Kent, and Essex, Huron, Lambton, and Perth counties. Areas of Bruce and Grey counties are also impacted.

Isolated wind gusts up to 90 km/h are also possible with the storms, which are expected to impact portions of the region late in the afternoon and further into the evening hours.

London’s forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, gusty winds, an afternoon high of 30 C, feeling like 38 C, and an overnight low of 19 C.