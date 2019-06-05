Rain forecast, thunderstorms possible for London-Middlesex

It was a rainy Wednesday morning in London, and the afternoon forecast from Environment Canada is predicting much of the same.

The national weather agency is expecting rain for most of the afternoon while a chance of showers is still possible in the late evening.

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely crazy experience’ — Pilot shoots video of Ottawa tornado from above

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southwestern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.

The watch states that conditions are “favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms,” which could produce strong wind gusts and hail.