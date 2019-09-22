Canada election: Yellowhead

The riding of Yellowhead is located west of Edmonton and stretches as far as the B.C./Alberta border. it’s been a Conservative stronghold for 19 years.

The seat is currently held by Conservative MP Jim Eglinski, who is not seeking reelection in the 2019 federal election. Eglinski was elected first in a November 2014 byelection and then reelected in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Gerald Soroka

People’s Party of Canada: Douglas Galavan

Liberal Party of Canada: Jeremy Hoefsloot

Green Party: Angelena Satdeo

Canada’s NDP: Kristine Bowman

Geography

The Yellowhead electoral district encompasses parts of Parkland County, Leduc County, Clearwater County, Yellowhead County, Lac Ste. Anne County and Brazeau County. It includes the municipalities of Hinton, Edson and Drayton Valley.

History

Eglinski was elected in the 2015 federal election with 72 per cent of the vote in Yellowhead. Prior to that, Conservative Rob Merrifield held the seat since 2000.