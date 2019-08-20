Waterloo police urging Ayr residents to lock their vehicles after rash of break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles following a rash of break-ins, along with a vehicle theft, in Ayr on Monday.

Police said two suspects were reportedly seen going through several vehicles on Patterson Drive in the early morning and one vehicle was even stolen.

It was later recovered, but police have not made any arrests.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police offered up prevention tips to residents, but most of all are urging them to lock their vehicle, close their windows and take any valuables out.

“Thefts from motor vehicles are a crime of opportunity that can sometimes lead to motorists becoming victims of identity fraud,” police said.

Identification, including ownership and insurance, should not be left in vehicles. Instead, police recommend that drivers should carry those items in their wallet.

Valuables such as cash, electronics, tools, jewellery and sunglasses should not be left in vehicles either.

Police said neighbours should also communicate with each other about anything suspicious in the neighbourhood.

Thefts and suspicious activity should be reported to the police immediately. If possible, residents should try to get a description and the direction of the suspect or their vehicle.