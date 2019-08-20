Canada
Morning fire causes road closure on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton firefighters were called to a blaze on West 5th Street early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were battling a house fire on the Hamilton Mountain on Tuesday morning.

The Hamilton Fire Department confirmed to Global News Radio 900 CHML that crews were called to a home on West 5th Street south of Mohawk Road just before 4 a.m.

 

Hamilton Police Service later posted a tweet saying West 5th Street was closed in both directions due to the blaze.

Officials say no one was inside the home and it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

More to come.

