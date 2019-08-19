Boil water advisory issued for Lake Louise after water main break over weekend

Parks Canada issued a boil water advisory for Lake Louise on Monday, according to the village’s fire department.

The Lake Louise Fire Department told people to boil water for a minimum of two minutes before drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, and doing dishes.

It’s a precaution that the fire department said Parks Canada is taking after there was concern about the potential for increased water turbidity as the reservoir refills following a water main break over the weekend.

On Saturday, a contractor inadvertently damaged the main water line for Lake Louise while doing utility work under the Trans-Canada Highway, according to Parks Canada.

As a result, the water reservoir for the village drained and parts of the village were without water or experienced disruptions for about 24 hours. Parks Canada said water services were resolved by Sunday at noon.

Upper Lake Louise, Moraine Lake and the Lake Louise Ski Area were not affected, Parks Canada said.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada for further clarification about the boil water advisory.