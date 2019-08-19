CBSA makes multiple arrests at Hastings Racecourse

The Canada Border Services Agency made multiple arrests at Hastings Racecourse on Monday.

A number of border service agents and members of the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch came to the race course at 6 a.m. and spoke to people who were working in the barns.

Sources tell Global News up to 25 people were taken away for questioning. About 15 people were later released.

The CBSA confirmed that it was at the race course on Monday “conducting investigations related to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.”

“The CBSA conducts enforcement actions when it is believed that a contravention of the Customs Act or the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act has occurred.

“As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to provide any further details at this time.”

