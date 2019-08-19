Coroner’s inquest underway following police chase that resulted in suspect’s death

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Austin Eaglechief has started with Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officers taking the stand on day one.

Det. Sgt. Kory Ochitwa was first to testify.

He was the lead investigator looking into this case with SPS.

Ochitwa said the incident started just before 4 a.m. CT on June 19, 2017, after a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen.

Police located the pickup twice that morning and pursued the driver, but eventually aborted the chase.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police identify wanted man believed to have fled 2-vehicle crash

Officers located the truck later that night and engaged in a pursuit using multiple police vehicles and a police plane.

It resulted in the truck hitting several vehicles, including ramming a police car and police firing two rounds at the car.

Police reported the driver reached speeds of around 150 kilometres per hour before eventually crashing into a car and ending up in a ditch near Circle and Airport drives.

Eaglechief was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other officers also testified on Monday.

Sgt. Mikael Ziola is an officer for the forensic unit who looked closely at the photographic evidence at the scene.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police air support unit assists in 153 arrests during 2018

Const. Christina Holovach is a camera operator for a police plane and presented video footage of the chase.

Sixteen people are expected to testify this week including the officer who fired his weapon and the two passengers in the pickup.

The six-member jury will determine who died and how they died as well as offering recommendations as to how similar deaths can be avoided.