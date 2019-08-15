Winnipeg police make arrest after officers chase stolen car through Elmwood

Winnipeg police apprehended a 20-year-old man who took officers on a chase through Elmwood on Wednesday.

Police said they spotted the man, who was driving a stolen car, near Raleigh Street and Chalmers Avenue around 1 p.m.

When officers turned on their emergency lighting, the stolen vehicle sped away, driving dangerously and ignoring stop signs.

The stolen car crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Chalmers and Watt Street while fleeing from police.

The occupants of the SUV, a couple and their five-year-old daughter, didn’t require medical attention, but the crash caused what police said was significant damage to their vehicle.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen car took off on foot, and was arrested by police in the 400 block of Harbison Avenue West.

A search of the stolen vehicle turned up a large knife and a small quantity of meth.

Brendan James Neufeld is facing charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance, fleeing while pursued by a peace officer, weapon possession, meth possession, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Neufeld was detained in custody.

