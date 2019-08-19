Sum 41 and The Offspring announce co-headlining Canadian tour

Punk rock giants Sum 41 and The Offspring announced a co-headlining tour on Monday.

The best part? It’s a full Canadian tour.

That’s right, on Nov. 12, the 14-date trek kicks off in Halifax, N.S., before concluding on Dec. 2, in Kamloops, B.C., according to an official press release.

Joining the iconic bands on the road will be Yorkshire-based alt. rock outfit, Dinosaur Pile-Up.

While Sum 41 celebrates the successful release of its seventh studio album, Order in Decline, The Offspring are putting the finishing touches on their first record in seven years.

The currently untitled project is being produced by Bob Rock and will serve as the group’s 10th album.

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley initially teased the superstar tour back in July, when speaking to Global News about Order in Decline.

When asked if Sum 41 had any plans to return to Canada for more gigs after the band’s sold-out show in Toronto earlier this month, Whibley said: “Yeah! We’re very excited to come back!”

“We’re actually working on some stuff right now,” added the Fat Lip rocker, “I just can’t say when (laughs).”

This year, not only is Sum 41 releasing their newest album, but they’re celebrating the 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed Chuck record.

The Offspring will also celebrate its 35th anniversary together this year along with the 25th anniversary of its most popular album, Smash (1994) — which featured hits like Self Esteem and Gotta Get Away.

Tickets for the joint Sum 41/The Offspring tour go on sale to the general public Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. ET.

An exclusive fan presale also takes place on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Additional information can be found on both Sum 41‘s and The Offspring‘s respective websites.

2019 fall Canadian tour dates

Nov. 12 – Halifax, N.S. @ Scotiabank Centre

Nov. 13 – Moncton, N.B. @ Avenir Centre

Nov. 15 – St Catharines, Ont. @ Meridian Centre

Nov. 16 – Sudbury, Ont. @ Sudbury Arena

Nov. 17 – Laval, Que. @ Place Bell

Nov. 19 – Sault Ste Marie, Ont. @ GFL Memorial Gardens

Nov. 21 – Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

Nov. 22 – Moose Jaw, Sask. @ Mosaic Place

Nov. 23 – Estevan, Sask. @ Affinity place

Nov. 25 – Medicine Hat, Alta. @ Canalta Centre

Nov. 27 – Cranbrook, B.C. @ Western Financial Place

Nov. 29 – Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Nov. 30 – Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre

Dec. 2 – Kamloops, B.C. @ Sandman Centre

