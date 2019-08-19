Red Hill Valley Parkway commissioner launches website to provide inquiry updates to the public

Those who want to follow the Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI) can keep track of the probe via a new website launched on Monday.

In a release, the office of the inquiry’s commissioner, Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel, announced that rhvpi.ca is a dedicated portal for “interested parties” who want information on “matters related to a 2013 friction report of the Red Hill Valley Parkway.”

The site will allow individuals to keep track of public meetings, provide instructions on how to apply and participate in hearings and make transcripts of testimony and exhibits filed, decisions and media releases available to the public.

READ MORE: Justice appointed to head Red Hill Valley parkway probe

The site is accompanied by a Twitter handle, @RHVPI, which also launched on Monday.

Wilton-Siegel, who was front and centre during the U.S. Steel-turned-Stelco restructuring, landed the high-profile Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) file after Hamilton city council requested the judicial inquiry in May.

The inquiry will be a look into unanswered questions about the 2013 Tradewind Scientific report, which was reportedly buried for six years. The report analyzed friction levels on the parkway and recommended a “more detailed investigation” and “possible remedial action” to enhance the surface texture and friction characteristics of the parkway.

The city has put up $7 million to cover the cost of Wilton-Siegel’s probe.

The RHVP has been a contentious issue for the city in 2019 since a $250-million class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of drivers who have crashed on the parkway since its opening in 2007.

READ MORE: Families of Red Hill Valley Parkway crash victims launch $250M class-action lawsuit against City of Hamilton

The lawsuit states that over 2,000 vehicles have lost control on the road in the past 12 years, leading to either single- or multiple-vehicle crashes as a result of the city’s “negligent design, construction and maintenance” of the parkway.

However, none of those claims has been proven in court.

No dates or locations have been set for public hearings into the inquiry at present.

WATCH: Hamilton city council approves judicial inquiry over lost study