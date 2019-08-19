Adopt A Pal
August 19, 2019 2:02 pm

Adopt A Pal: Playful puppy kicks off a new work week

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue explains why German Shepherds like to keep their minds active and how it relates to them becoming such dedicated dogs to their family.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue stops by with a playful dog looking for a loving home.

Nymira is a puppy who is not afraid to act goofy and show excitement for some cuddles. Nymira is learning things at a quick rate and would do well with a family that’s willing to allow her lots of running around. While she needs her playtime, Nymira is learning how to remain calm as well.

Nymira stopped by Global News Morning for the latest Adopt A Pal segment.

Global News

While it may not be possible to welcome a dog into your home at this time, Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue and other rescues are looking for fosters to give dogs transition homes before they are adopted.

Resources like food, toys, and other items are always welcomed as well to help keep up with the demand. More about the rescue can be found here.

