Adopt A Pal: Playful puppy kicks off a new work week

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue stops by with a playful dog looking for a loving home.

Nymira is a puppy who is not afraid to act goofy and show excitement for some cuddles. Nymira is learning things at a quick rate and would do well with a family that’s willing to allow her lots of running around. While she needs her playtime, Nymira is learning how to remain calm as well.

While it may not be possible to welcome a dog into your home at this time, Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue and other rescues are looking for fosters to give dogs transition homes before they are adopted.

Resources like food, toys, and other items are always welcomed as well to help keep up with the demand. More about the rescue can be found here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: All Shepherd Rescue