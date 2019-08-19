Lifeguard season extended at Centennial Beach in Barrie

Lifeguard season has been extended until Friday at Centennial Beach in Barrie.

Lifeguards are on duty from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Buoy lines will remain in the water at Centennial Beach and Johnson’s Beach until Sept. 3 after Labour Day weekend.

Lifeguards are no longer on duty at Johnson’s Beach.

The City of Barrie and the Canadian Red Cross teamed up this year to offer a program that lends beachgoers life-jackets for free at Centennial Beach and at Johnson’s Beach.

So far this year, more than 250 people have participated in the program, which is aimed at ensuring water safety.

The City of Barrie is reminding residents to be water smart, to stay within arm’s reach in the water and to swim with a buddy.

