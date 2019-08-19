Family escapes as late-night fire rips through home near Colborne

A Colborne family escaped a fire that ripped through their house late Sunday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., Cramahe Township firefighters were called to a house fire on Victoria Beach Road, just south of Colborne.

Fire Chief Tim Burgess said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. He added that three adults managed to get out of the residence prior to crews’ arrival.

One person was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with minor burns and smoke inhalation, Burgess said.

The fire also destroyed a pickup truck and a car.

Burgess says the family “made out just in time” and credits a working smoke alarm with alerting them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

