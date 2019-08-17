Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle just north of Peterborough

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle just north of Peterborough on Friday night.

The collision happened Friday night around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 19 near Chemong Road in Selwyn Township, OPP say.

Peterborough County OPP say a 73-year-old woman was walking in the middle of the roadway when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Angela Tobin.

The provincial forensic pathology unit in Toronto will be performing a post-mortem examination.

