Saskatoon Show and Shine offers trip down memory lane for vintage vehicle lovers

Thousands of car enthusiast headed to downtown Saskatoon on Sunday for the annual Show and Shine — featuring hundreds of old school cars and trucks.

A trip down memory lane for car fanatics was exactly what they found at the yearly event.

Roughly 1,000 cars, trucks, and vintage vehicle from the past were on display for the 50,000 spectators to view and take their picture with.

It’s a summer spectacle of vintage vehicles.

“We get people coming in from Alberta, Manitoba, the States, everywhere. It’s the biggest classic car outdoor show there is western Canada,” said Mark Loschak of Rock 102, the host of the event.

The popular show has come a long way since it started at a different location in Saskatoon.

“It all started out on 8th Street at the A & W there, where people would bring their classic cars,” Loschak added. “They would [get] bigger and bigger throughout the years.

“Now it’s massive. It’s probably the biggest event in Saskatoon in the summertime.”

Marv Friesen has attended the event since he was a teenager. He’s always fascinated by how many vehicles come out, with so many unique stories.

“People put their personalities into these vehicles and it’s cool to see,” said Friesen, a classic car displayer.

“You get talking to some of these people. One of the guys I talked to, for example, I asked him how long he had the car. He said, ‘I think about 60 years.’

“So, I mean, there is some really neat stuff you can dig out there.”

Friesen says he has collected many cars, with his love being Mustangs. He says he’s owned roughly 300 of them.

“I’ve pretty much been in the ’60s to ’70s vintage for most of the stuff that I do,” Friesen said. “Some earlier ones that we have been involved with, but typically in the ’60s and ’70s.

“I’m kind of known as the ‘Mustang guy’ around town.”

It’s a great place to come spend a Sunday with the family.