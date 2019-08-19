Non-profit Kingston Women’s Art Festival holds 38th annual event

The Kingston Women’s Art Festival held its 38th annual event on Sunday at City Park.

One of the festival’s organizers, Doreen Morey, says that when the event began in the 1970s, its goal was to provide women with business opportunities.

“It was not easy for women entrepreneurs to go someplace and sell their stuff at a price that was affordable and try out a market place,” Morey said.

Sue Cumming, who had a booth at the event, has done acrylic abstract art for 20 years.

Currently, her artwork is a side venture she takes on in addition to her full-time work, but Cumming hopes to expand it.

“I would like to see, in the next maybe five years or so, stretching more into this. I just love doing it,” she said.

Cumming adds that the festival allows her the opportunity to do some market research in an affordable way.

“I think the price to get into the show is low enough that you can, as a startup, do it.”

Eleven-year-old Rayne Davison also has her own booth. Her work is abstract like Cumming’s.

Davison works with ink and acrylics, using alcohol to manipulate the ink or paint.

Davison says she has only had one other show at her home for family and friends.

Having her own booth has helped her feel more confident in dealing with the public, she says.

“I felt a little shy, but after the first few people, it’s OK,” Davison said.

The feedback from people looking at her work has been positive and has Davison thinking that becoming a business person could be in her future.

“It would be cool to open my own business someday, downtown somewhere when something’s for lease,” she said.

The Kingston Women’s Art Festival is a non-profit event.

Morey says once the festival’s bills are paid, the profits leftover from a silent auction and the booth fees are donated back to the community.

“We try to spread it around a bit, but it’s women- and children-focused,” she said.

In past years, organizations like Dawn House and Interval House, both women’s shelters, have received donations from the festival.

Morey says this year, the festival will be donating about $1,800.