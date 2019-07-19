London’s Home County Music and Art Festival inches away from folk roots in its 46th year

It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown London as the Home County Music and Art Festival returns on Friday.

The event in Victoria Park is marking its 46th year.

While the festival has traditionally focused on folk music, this year it’s inching away from its roots.

“There are some newer, different styles of music. We have a reggae band coming, some R&B soul acts as well as some really high-energy dance music,” said the festival’s artistic director, Tim Fraser.

“We’re just trying to push the envelope a little bit.”

The festival will also feature a number of local artists and vendors, and there will even be some live art performances, Fraser said.

“There’s going to be a live painting competition between artists, who all have 30 minutes to create a painting. When the 30 minutes is up, the audience votes for the winner,” he said.

Opening the festival at 6 p.m. Friday is musician Fred Penner, followed by The Pairs and Coco Love Alcorn.

“Closing down the show Friday are two fantastic artists, Lydia Persaud and ColinResponse. They’re R&B soul singers. Colin’s got a full band with [a] horn section. It’s going to be a really good party in the park,” Fraser added.

The artistic director said the best part of the festival is helping people discover new music and art.

“What I’m actually most excited for are the up-and-coming artists that not everybody in London knows about quite yet,” he said.

“My hope is that everyone who comes is going to leave the festival with at least two or three new favourite bands.”

Home County Music and Art Festival starts on Friday, July 19 and runs through Sunday, July 21.

Entry is free, but donations are always welcome. Home County is also a registered charity and not-for-profit that accepts donations not just at the festival but year-round.