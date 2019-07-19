EOA Block Party to help Dorchester girl raise money for mother battling cancer

It’s going to be a big weekend for a little Dorchester girl and her mother.

FM96 and Bobnoxious are hosting the EOA Block Party in an effort to raise funds to support Paige and her mother, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Paige is one of five children. She started a bottle drive to help raise money for her family so her mom could focus on getting better.

“My mom is always worried about money instead of herself, and I don’t want her to worry about money,” the 11-year-old said.

“I just want her to worry about herself.”

Paige’s mother has breast cancer and is going through her third of five rounds of chemotherapy. Her fourth round is coming up in two weeks.

“She lost all her hair but she’s doing well. She’s doing great, actually,” Paige said.

Paige called into FM96 one day, asking if the station could help get the word out about her bottle drive.

The call was heard by Powerhouse Brewing, which got together with FM96 to see what they could do to assist. From there, the EOA Block Party was born.

“FM96 called me one morning and asked if I knew about a concert. I said: ‘What concert?’ and they told me that Bobnoxious was putting on a free concert and that people would have to try and fill up a keg with money for us,” Paige explained.

Opening for Bobnoxious is the Brad Gibb All-Star Band, featuring local musicians playing punk rock covers and outlaw love songs.

While the concert is free, anyone who comes by is asked to help fill a keg with donations or donate empty bottles to Paige, with the proceeds going to support the young girl and her family.

“[The money] is helping my family right now, but if there is extra money that we don’t use or don’t need, we’re going to give it to another family [that’s in need],” she said.

Empty bottle donations can be dropped off at various locations around London and the surrounding communities. A full list can be found here.

The concert takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday at Powerhouse Brewing Company at 100 Kellogg Ln.