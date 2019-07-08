Canada
July 8, 2019 3:44 pm

Vernon fundraiser for guide dogs brings in thousands of dollars

More than $15,000 was raised for B.C. and Alberta guide dogs during a weekend fundraiser hosted by Vernon's Lions Club.

Courtesy: Vernon Lions Club
An Okanagan fundraiser for guide dogs has raised more than $15,000.

The Vernon Lions Club hosted the event for B.C. and Alberta guide dogs on Saturday in Polson Park.

Courtesy: Vernon Lions Club

The event featured a duck race and a maze where people were blindfolded and led through a maze by a guide dog.

”[It was] a great experience to learn what it might be like to be blind,” event organizer Sharon Hryciuk said.

Courtesy: Vernon Lions Club

