Vernon fundraiser for guide dogs brings in thousands of dollars
A A
An Okanagan fundraiser for guide dogs has raised more than $15,000.
The Vernon Lions Club hosted the event for B.C. and Alberta guide dogs on Saturday in Polson Park.
The event featured a duck race and a maze where people were blindfolded and led through a maze by a guide dog.
READ MORE: Kelowna float claims top prize at Calgary Stampede parade
”[It was] a great experience to learn what it might be like to be blind,” event organizer Sharon Hryciuk said.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.