Vernon fundraiser for guide dogs brings in thousands of dollars

An Okanagan fundraiser for guide dogs has raised more than $15,000.

The Vernon Lions Club hosted the event for B.C. and Alberta guide dogs on Saturday in Polson Park.

The event featured a duck race and a maze where people were blindfolded and led through a maze by a guide dog.

”[It was] a great experience to learn what it might be like to be blind,” event organizer Sharon Hryciuk said.