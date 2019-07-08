West Kelowna Fire Dept., RCMP investigating suspected arson

West Kelowna fire crews were called to a blaze on Westbank First Nation early Monday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters rushed to respond to a fire in a unit at Quail Court on Boucherie Road, according to the West Kelowna Fire Department.

A unit in the five-unit building was fully involved in flames when the fire department arrived, but everybody escaped safely, fire officials said.

READ MORE: Coldstream woman says she was jolted after lightning strike near home

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance, BC Hydro and Fortis Gas also responded to the scene.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in a news release that damage was contained to the one unit, but four families were displaced overnight as a precaution.

Emergency support services offered help to those who didn’t have friends or family to stay with.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the fire department believes it is suspicious.

READ MORE: Candlelight vigil held in Penticton in memory of teen stabbing victim

Fire department investigators and RCMP are expected to be back at the scene on Monday morning.

“This fire serves as a stark reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms,” Brolund said. “Every residence should have one. It can mean the difference of life or death.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s been a complete disaster’: Okanagan cherry farmers desperate for good crop

The fire department said there were no injuries in the blaze.