Blood Tribe fire crews extinguish early morning blaze in Moses Lake
Blood Tribe crews responded to a structure fire Sunday morning in the southern Alberta community of Moses Lake.
According to Blood Tribe Fire Captain Carrie Nymeyer, a call came in at 7:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, about 10 firefighters worked to contain the blaze and eventually put it out. EMS was also called to the scene, but there were no injuries.
The structure that burned down was an old abandoned house frequented by squatters. Crews went through the debris to search for any potential victims but found nothing.
There was no information on the cause or the estimated cost of damages. The fire is under investigation.
