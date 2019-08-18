Blood Tribe fire crews extinguish early morning blaze in Moses Lake

Blood Tribe crews responded to a structure fire Sunday morning in the southern Alberta community of Moses Lake.

VIDEO: Blood Tribe fire crews dousing hot spots and searching through debis. pic.twitter.com/s2iWZQWlHD — Chris Chacon (@ChrisAChacon) August 18, 2019

According to Blood Tribe Fire Captain Carrie Nymeyer, a call came in at 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, about 10 firefighters worked to contain the blaze and eventually put it out. EMS was also called to the scene, but there were no injuries.

Fire crews are working to extinguish an early morning structure fire in Moses Lake. EMS is also on scene. pic.twitter.com/lNIBaGKZJG — Chris Chacon (@ChrisAChacon) August 18, 2019

The structure that burned down was an old abandoned house frequented by squatters. Crews went through the debris to search for any potential victims but found nothing.

There was no information on the cause or the estimated cost of damages. The fire is under investigation.