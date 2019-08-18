Environment
Power outage causes oil spill off N.L., Canadian Coast Guard notified

By Staff The Canadian Press
A tug positions itself near the base of the Hibernia platform in Bull Arm, Trinity Bay, N.L., Thursday, May 22, 1997.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
An oil platform temporarily lost power on Saturday, causing about 2,200 litres of oil to spill into the ocean southeast of St. John’s, N.L.

A statement from Hibernia Management and Development Company says the power outage activated a water sprinkler system.

The statement says this caused its waste containment drain system to overflow, sending the oil into the ocean.

The company says there were no injuries and that power has been restored, but production has stopped as an oil spill response team is at the scene.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board have been notified.

