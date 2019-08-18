Regina police investigating Saturday afternoon house fire

Regina police are investigating a house fire on Saturday afternoon on Halifax Street.

Regina Police Service says it responded to reports around 3 p.m. of a blaze on the 1800 block of Halifax Street. Police said they are attempting to track down a “male youth” who they say was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

The Regina Fire Department says the fire was under control in about five minutes.

They say the house was damaged, but didn’t say to what extent or why the police were called in for further investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

