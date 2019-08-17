Edmonton teddy bear event helping to make children’s wishes reality

Teddy bears are being invited on a special ride in Edmonton this weekend in support of an important cause.

The Alberta Railway Museum is hosting a teddy bear picnic in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Last year there was a teddy bear picnic as well to raise money for a similar foundation and it went well so we decided to do it again this year,” Alberta Railway Museum spokesperson Maia Dall-Acqua said.

All proceeds from admissions are going towards the foundation and children who bring or purchase a teddy bear get to ride the rails for free.

“I think it’s a really cool event and Make A Wish is a great foundation. I personally know people who have benefited from it and it really has a positive impact on our community,” Acqua said.

“It’s a great way to get people to come out to our museum and donate to a great cause and it gives us an opportunity to educate people on Canada’s railways and their vibrant history.”

The museum is open until the Labour Day weekend.

