Londoners to rappel down 26 storeys to support Make-A-Wish

Dozens of people in London will brave a 26-storey descent in support of an organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The sixth annual Make-A-Wish Rope for Hope event returns on Friday and will see participants rappel down London City Centre at 380 Wellington St.

Make-A-Wish special events manager Erin Bhatia says all 50 participants have committed to donating $1,500 to Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario.

“Lots of them have gone over. We have one gentleman who’s raised over $5,000,” Bhatia said.

All money raised from Rope for Hope will go toward the work of Make-A-Wish, which recently granted its 1,500th wish in southwestern Ontario since 1986.

“That wish was Jack’s wish to go to Nike headquarters in Portland, Ore. His wish was sponsored by the Rope for Hope participants,” Bhatia added.

As for the descent, Bhatia describes it as something filled with lots of emotions.

“Your heart is racing and you can’t believe that you’re actually going over the edge.”

Bhatia added: “Once they untether you and you’re just hooked on by ropes, it’s kind of nerve-racking, but everything is extremely safe.”

Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario is looking to grant 100 wishes in 2019, with more than 60 having already been granted.

Officials with the charity will be accepting donations during Friday’s rappel on the King Street side of London City Centre, just east of Wellington Street.