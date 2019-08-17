Funeral of Savoura’s Stéphane Roy and son held in Saint-Jérôme

The funeral of Savoura president Stéphane Roy and his 14-year-old son Justin Roy-Séguin took place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Saint-Jérôme Cathedral in the Laurentians.

The businessman and his son died in a helicopter crash near Lake Valtrie, north of Mont-Tremblant Park.

Roy and his son Justin were reported missing on July 10, resulting in numerous search operations involving the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the army, the family of the victims and many volunteer pilots.

The helicopter belonging to Roy, aged 55, was found 15 days later near Lake Valtrie, along with the bodies of the victims.

Roy was the founder and owner of Les Serres Sagami Inc., a company that produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes and other produce under the Savoura and Sagami brands.

Founded in 1995, the company has nine production sites and its produce is sold in the largest food chains in the country as well as in the United States.

In 2000, the company took on the name Sagami after acquiring the Sagami greenhouse in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. In 2011, the company then became established in Sainte-Sophie in the Laurentians and began producing organic tomatoes.

The following years saw the company make several other acquisitions, including Savoura.

Roy is survived by his mother, his sister, his brothers and his son’s mother.

His son is survived by many relatives and friends at Oka High School.

