DVP lane restrictions end, but new ramp closures to take effect Sunday

Lane restrictions that have been in place on the Don Valley Parkway since early July have finally come to an end, but new ramp closures are set to take effect on the expressway Sunday.

Stage 1 of a bridge repair project on the DVP was completed Saturday morning and lane restrictions were removed at Lawrence Avenue ⁠— the last of the lane restrictions on the expressway.

Blockades at Don Mills Road, where bridgework was also being done, were already removed over a week ago after work there finished early.

Work on the Wynford Drive and Spanbridge Road bridges also completed ahead of schedule and lane restrictions under those bridges were removed several weeks ago.

“We want to thank the motorists for their patience on this very complex and impactful project,” said Michael D’Andrea, the city’s chief engineer.

D’Andrea said the worst is over, but there is still work to be done.

“It was the last stage of the most disruptive staging of the construction activities on the four bridges,” he said.

Starting Sunday, however, closures will be in effect for both of the Lawrence Avenue on-ramps to the northbound and southbound DVP as crews begin the next stage of the project.

The northbound Don Mills on-ramp to the southbound DVP has already been closed and will remain closed throughout the next phase.

The shoulder lanes underneath the four bridges will also be fully closed on Sunday.

“That’s really to provide an active work zone over to the shoulder and the abutment areas of the bridge,” D’Andrea said.

Crews began moving barricades to the shoulders Friday night and are expected to complete the move Saturday night.

During the overnight hours, the DVP will be reduced to one lane in areas where crews are moving the barricades.

The new phase of the project marks the beginning of Stage 2, which is set to be fully wrapped up in October.

#TrafficAlertTO Stage1 work @ Lawrence Ave E bridge over DVP finished & lanes reopen tmr morning. Restrictions move to the shoulders, NB on-ramp from EB Lawrence & SB on-ramp from WB Lawrence on Sun. Overnight Fri & Sat SB&NB DVP at Lawrence down to 1 lane https://t.co/1E9AIWM3C7 pic.twitter.com/JQ1UwiN03c — Don Valley Parkway (@TO_DVP) August 16, 2019