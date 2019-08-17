Coquitlam RCMP seeking missing woman
Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Roxanne McGrath, who is reported missing.
McGrath was last seen on Aug 15 at approximately 9 p.m. in Coquitlam, and reported missing to police on August 16.
Police are concerned for McGrath’s wellbeing, and would like to speak to her.
McGrath is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian female, with brown shoulder length hair, blue eyes, 5’2″, and weighing 120 lbs.
She was last seen wearing Black Lululemon sports gear and a black baseball cap, and driving a 2006 Honda CRV, plate number 597 WVN.
If you have information on the whereabouts of McGrath, please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-25099.
