Figures show hail damage claims down for Manitoba farmers so far this year

The Canadian Crop Hail Association says more than 10,000 damage claims have been received by its member companies so far this season.

The association says in a release that at the mid-point of the year, Saskatchewan farmers filed 6,900 claims — the most on the Prairies.

The five-year average for Alberta and Saskatchewan is up slightly, while Manitoba is down somewhat for the hail season, which ends in October.

Processing of received claims is about half complete.

The most recent numbers from the organization show 2,000 claims have been filed in Alberta and 1,300 in Manitoba.

Overall, hail claims are on a pace with 2018, which saw more than 11,000 filed by the end of the year.

