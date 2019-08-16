Roadwork closing part of Empress Avenue till fall, downtown streets for weekend

A stretch of Empress Street is being shut down until late fall for roadwork, and construction will also see a pair of downtown streets closed this weekend.

The city says Empress Street from St. Matthews Avenue and Jack Blick Avenue will close starting Sunday at 9 a.m. and won’t reopen until Nov. 25.

Meanwhile southbound Balmoral Street between Qu’Appelle Avenue and Ellice Avenue and northbound Colony Street between Webb Place and Ellice Avenue will close between 7 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday while paving work is done.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and find alternative routes.

Transit riders can find re-route details by following @transitalerts on Twitter or by calling 311.

Regular updates on road closures can be found using the city’s interactive lane closure map.

