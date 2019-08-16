Province puts up $12M to build new school on old Greensville elementary site

The province has green-lighted funding to build a new school on the sight of the former Greensville Elementary School which was demolished last summer.

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said Friday that the province will put $12 million towards the construction of the school, which will accommodate about 380 students and include two childcare rooms.

“This is something I’ve been working toward for quite some time,” Skelly said. “There were some significant challenges to overcome in terms of budgeting, design alterations and, of course, a change in government during the process. But at the end of the day, we all had a common goal, and I couldn’t be happier to see this project get the go-ahead.”

READ MORE: Metrolinx to double train service through Hamilton’s West Harbour GO

The old Greensville school was taken down in the summer of 2018 after trustees approved the closure of the facility in 2014.

A new 46,000-square-foot Greensville school was originally expected to open in the fall of 2019, but in December the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said budget overruns would delay the opening of the school.

Former students had been relocated to Spencer Valley, which is was set for closure once the new Greensville school opens.

WATCH: Tech gadgets for back to school