3rd man charged with attempted murder following downtown Halifax shooting

A third man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in downtown Halifax on Aug. 9.

Jayree Vontaze Downey, 18, of Dartmouth is facing a total of nine charges for his alleged role in a shooting that left a man in hospital.

Devonte Denzel McNeil, 26, and Demarqus Shane Beals, 30, were also charged with attempted murder.

READ MORE: 2 men charged with attempted murder following shooting in downtown Halifax



Story continues below Police have Dresden Row at Spring Garden blocked off. Officers are investigating a confirmed shooting. pic.twitter.com/KrRB5gdiFn — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) August 9, 2019

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row shortly after 12:30 a.m.

About 10 minutes after the report came in, McNeil and Beals were arrested at Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street, where a handgun was found by a police dog.

Police learned at around 1:20 a.m. that a 27-year-old man arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third suspect was later arrested and released without charges. Police announced in a press release Friday that Downey was arrested overnight Thursday. He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded.

READ MORE: Halifax police arrest two, search for third suspect after man shot in downtown

Court documents allege Devonte McNeil was the shooter. He also faces nine firearm charges on top of the attempted murder accusation.

Both McNeil and Beals are scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.