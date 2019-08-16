Suspect accused of shooting Victoria man ‘in the backside’ charged with attempted murder

The man accused of a shooting near downtown Victoria earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder.

Victoria police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Bay Street around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 6, where they found the victim suffering gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after daytime shooting near downtown Victoria

The suspect in the shooting, Tyler Wardrope, was arrested on Wednesday in the Highlands area and has now been charged, police said.

WATCH: (Aired: March 6, 2019) Victoria Police release video regarding unsolved homicide

Prosecutors have also charged Wardrope with careless use or storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The victim of the shooting continues to recover from his injuries, police said.

READ MORE: 2 Victoria police officers hurt while arresting man under the Mental Health Act

One resident told Global News that the Bay Street home where the shooting took place was known in the neighbourhood for having people constantly coming and going.

A man who identified himself as the victim’s roommate said the man had been shot “in the backside.”