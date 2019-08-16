Oak Bluff Triathlete Tyler Mislawhuck makes history at Olympic test event

Manitoba’s Tyler Mislawchuk carved out his place in history by becoming the first Canadian man to win a World Triathlon Series race, taking down the ribbon at an Olympic Test Event in Tokyo late Thursday Night, Winnipeg time.

The soon to be 25-year-old Olympian from Oak Bluff turned in a time of 1:49:51 to outpace a field that included the very best names in the sport.

“I can’t believe it,” said Mislawchuk in a Triathlon Canada news release. “This is the biggest race outside of the Olympics for me, so it is just unbelievable.”

This latest achievement continued what has been a career year for the Vincent Massey grad who became the first Canadian male ever to make the podium in a World Triathlon Series race with a bronze medal finish in Montreal.

Also this summer, the Triathlon Manitoba product ended a six year Canadian drought at a World Cup race when he crossed the finish line first in Mooloolaba, Australia. Mislawchuk also added more World Cup hardware to his trophy case in early June in Huatulco, Mexico.

In Thursday’s race Mislawchuk was sitting in ninth place following the two-lap, 1.5 kilometre swim, and managed to remain in a favourable position during the 40-kilometre bike ride to set himself up nicely for the 10 kilometre run in what were very hot and windy conditions, according to Chris Dornan of Triathlon Canada.

Mislawchuk began the three-lap run course in second place, stayed with a lead group of five during the second lap and then out dueled Norwegian Casper Stornes in the final sprint.

“I just thought (coming down the finishing stretch) I may never have the chance to win a big race again, so I’ve got to take it now.” recounted Mislawchuk.

“I wanted it more than anything today.”

Triathlon Canada put a premium on doing well at this event and it certainly paid off for Mislawchuk who has rebounded incredibly from a challenging 2017 season.

“If you want to do it on one course this year, it is this course,” said Mislawchuk.

“Now we know how to prepare for next year as well. I need to thank all of my supporters who have been around me through this entire journey, and the people who believe in me.

“This is a big moment for everyone in my circle.”

