Calgary animal rescue quarantined after taking in dogs seized in Edmonton

After taking 25 dogs seized from a rural Edmonton property last month, AARCS animal rescue in Calgary is under quarantine due to an illness with one of the dogs.

According to AARCS executive director Deanna Thompson, one of the dogs was diagnosed with canine distemper — an airborne respiratory illness that can be fatal to dogs.

Seventy-two dogs were seized by City of Edmonton officials, who said Thursday evening that the remaining 12 dogs in the care of Edmonton Animal Care and Control were being tested for the disease.

Sixty of the dogs were sent to other shelters, including AARCS and the Edmonton Humane Society.

AARCS said no other animals at the shelter are showing symptoms, but the shelter implemented a full quarantine on Thursday.

That means the dog intake is closed and there will be no shelter tours for the time being. AARCS said the reception area is still open if people want to come with donations.

AARCS said it was important to note that the shelter is set up to handle situations like this and staff are trained to handle the situations.

“This is specifically a quarantine facility,” Thompson said. “We don’t normally do adoptions out of here, which makes it ideal for this type of case, to monitor the animals in the shelter until we know everyone is clear.”

Gloria Sears is facing both Criminal Code and Animal Protection Act (APA) charges for causing an animal to be in distress and failing to provide adequate care in relation to the seizure.

She’s also charged with other APA offences including failing to provide adequate food and water, and failing to provide adequate shelter, space and ventilation.

