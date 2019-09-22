Canada election: Charlesbourg–Haute-Saint-Charles
Charlesbourg–Haute-Saint-Charles was created in 1976 from parts of Portneuf and Montmorency. It is one of the six Quebec city ridings.
Voters in Charlesbourg–Haute-Saint-Charles elected Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus in the 2015 federal election. Currently, he serves as the Official Opposition Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Emergency preparedness.
Paul-Hus is seeking re-election and will face filmmaker and director Alain D’Eer of the Bloc Québécois.
Geography
The municipal and electoral boundaries of the Charlesbourg–Haute-Saint-Charles riding includes the eastern part of La Haute-Saint-Charles and the borough of Charlesbourg in the northeast area of Quebec City.
Candidates
Conservative: Pierre Paul-Hus (Incumbent)
Liberal: TBD
NDP: TBD
Bloc Québécois: Alain D’Eer
Green: Samuel Moisan-Domm
PPC: Joey Pronovost
Comments
