Guelph woman charged after police chase near downtown core

Guelph police say a 21-year-old woman is facing 10 charges after allegedly causing havoc near the city’s downtown while fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to police, an officer tried to stop the vehicle which had no licence plates on Wednesday morning before it sped off.

Police said the vehicle was then seen weaving in and out of traffic lanes, driving into oncoming traffic, mounting a curb, driving on a sidewalk and striking traffic sign with the passenger side mirror.

The officer stopped the pursuit due to public safety concerns. The vehicle did not collide with any other vehicles and no one was injured.

Police said the vehicle was located a short time later in a parking lot of an east-end housing complex.

A woman arrested has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

A 26-year-old man was also charged with breaching court orders.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

