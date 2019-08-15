RCMP investigate after Burnaby shooting sends man to hospital
A 25-year-old man is in hospital following a shooting in Burnaby early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to an industrial area on Keith Street between Joffre Avenue and Greenall Avenue around 4:15 a.m.
READ MORE: RCMP investigating shooting in Burnaby
The main area of interest is a wooded area at Ivy Avenue and Keith Street.
One police officer told Global News that the area is known to be frequented by squatters, and that a “social gathering” had been taking place.
The motive remains unknown.
WATCH: (Jan. 7, 2018) Double shooting in Vancouver, Burnaby house targeted
Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar says there is no threat to the public.
“We believe it is targeted, that it was not a random incident,” she said.
READ MORE: Mounties seize gun, arrest 3 outside Burnaby elementary school
The Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime Unit is continuing the investigation. Metal detectors and a dog team were also brought in.
RCMP are appealing for the public’s help in offering up information, asking them to call either police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.