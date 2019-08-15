RCMP investigate after Burnaby shooting sends man to hospital

A 25-year-old man is in hospital following a shooting in Burnaby early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial area on Keith Street between Joffre Avenue and Greenall Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

The main area of interest is a wooded area at Ivy Avenue and Keith Street.

One police officer told Global News that the area is known to be frequented by squatters, and that a “social gathering” had been taking place.

The motive remains unknown.

Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar says there is no threat to the public.

“We believe it is targeted, that it was not a random incident,” she said.

The Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime Unit is continuing the investigation. Metal detectors and a dog team were also brought in.

RCMP are appealing for the public’s help in offering up information, asking them to call either police or Crime Stoppers.