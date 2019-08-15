Crime
August 15, 2019 4:05 pm

RCMP investigate after Burnaby shooting sends man to hospital

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

WATCH: RCMP in Burnaby confirm they are investigating an early morning shooting in the industrial area of Keith Road and Joffre Avenue. Jennifer Palma reports.

A A

A 25-year-old man is in hospital following a shooting in Burnaby early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial area on Keith Street between Joffre Avenue and Greenall Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating shooting in Burnaby

The main area of interest is a wooded area at Ivy Avenue and Keith Street.

One police officer told Global News that the area is known to be frequented by squatters, and that a “social gathering” had been taking place.

The motive remains unknown.

WATCH: (Jan. 7, 2018) Double shooting in Vancouver, Burnaby house targeted

Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar says there is no threat to the public.

“We believe it is targeted, that it was not a random incident,” she said.

READ MORE: Mounties seize gun, arrest 3 outside Burnaby elementary school

The Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime Unit is continuing the investigation. Metal detectors and a dog team were also brought in.

RCMP are appealing for the public’s help in offering up information, asking them to call either police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
Burnaby shooting
Burnaby shots fired
Crime
Joffre Road shooting
Keith Road shooting
Man in Hospital
man in hospital burnaby
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.