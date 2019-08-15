Boy, 4, dies after being crushed by swing set in Eastern Townships

A four-year-old boy has died after he was crushed by a swing set in the municipality of Bury in the Eastern Townships.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the incident occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the child was swinging in the yard of a family home when the structure collapsed and fell on him.

The boy’s death was confirmed at a hospital in Sherbrooke.

An investigation is underway.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise