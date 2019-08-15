Boy, 4, dies after being crushed by swing set in Eastern Townships
A A
A four-year-old boy has died after he was crushed by a swing set in the municipality of Bury in the Eastern Townships.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the incident occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
READ MORE: Quebec provincial police investigating after bodies of woman, 5-year-old found in Outaouais home
Police say the child was swinging in the yard of a family home when the structure collapsed and fell on him.
The boy’s death was confirmed at a hospital in Sherbrooke.
An investigation is underway.
— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.