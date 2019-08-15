Tories seek emergency ethics committee meeting after bombshell SNC-Lavalin report: source

The Conservatives want to hear from the ethics commissioner directly on his bombshell report on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

A Tory source tells Global News the party will request Thursday a meeting of the Ethics Committee in order to move a motion to get Mario Dion to appear. Conservative MP Bob Zimmer is the chair of that committee and has the authority to call committee meetings.

READ MORE: Trudeau broke ethics rules by trying to exert influence in SNC-Lavalin scandal: report

Conservative MPs Peter Kent and Jacques Gourd, who are on the committee, sent a letter to Zimmer on Thursday asking him to do just that in order to invite Dion to testify on what they described as the “grave situation” outlined in his report.

The report, released Wednesday, found that Prime Minister Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules by attempting to interfere in the corruption case against the Quebec engineering giant.

Trudeau said he accepts responsibility for the findings but is not apologizing for looking out for Canadian jobs.

Liberal MPs hold the majority of seats on that committee though so if one is called, it’s unlikely that motion would pass.