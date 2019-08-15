Kawartha Lakes OPP launch Project Safe Trade at detachment to ensure safe online transactions

Kawartha Lakes OPP are offering two parking spots at its detachment to help people complete transactions of goods purchased online.

On Thursday morning, OPP and members of City of Kawartha Lakes council, including Mayor Andy Letham, launched Project Safe Trade, providing parking spots at the detachment at 3028 Highway 35 in Lindsay for use by residents and visitors to the municipality.

The designated spots are identified by signs and provide a public space for individuals who sold or purchased items online to meet unknown buyers or sellers to complete the sales transaction. The project was supported by the City of Kawartha Lakes and the Community Policing Advisory Committee.

“Project Safe Trade’s goal is to reduce the amount of offences related to online marketplace transactions, such as theft and fraud,” stated community safety officer Const. Carrie Lanning.

Insp. Tim Tatchell added that the location is meant to act as a deterrent to crime.

“Rather than have transactions occurring at residences or secluded areas, members of the public are invited to use the OPP detachment parking lot to facilitate property transactions,” he said. “The perceived presence of law enforcement ideally may deter unlawful behaviour.”

