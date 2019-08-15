Police investigating ‘burn-out parties’ following several incidents: N.B. RCMP

The Northeast District RCMP is asking the public to report so-called “burn-out” or “spinning parties” to police following several recent incidents.

Police say between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10, they responded to nine reports of vehicles gathering and drivers deliberately spinning their wheels for crowds of onlookers.

At an incident on Aug. 10 on Route 355 in Sainte‑Rose, more than 100 people had gathered. When police responded, their vehicles were pelted with rocks and bottles.

“It may seem like a fun activity, but it’s really quite dangerous,” Sgt. Stéphane Blanchard said in a release. “Rocks, pieces of pavement and other debris can become projectiles and hit people.”

“As we saw in Sainte-Rose, these gatherings can also get out of hand. Participants in such events could face a range of tickets and charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, and driving without care.”

Anyone with information on the gatherings is asked to contact their local police.