Man dies after motorcycle hits ditch in northeastern New Brunswick: RCMP

RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick say a 33-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash.

Police say they responded to the accident on Chiasson Road in Savoie Landing, N.B., just before 4:30 a.m. today.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and went into a ditch.

Police say the victim, who is from Le Goulet, N.B., died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.